PHYLLIS JUANITA GUTHRIE passed away peacefully, surrounded by those that loved her on April 29, 2020, in her own home in Springville, Utah.
Phyllis was born an only child to the late William James and Mildred Marie Connery Moubray, her dad passing when she was very young. The majority of her life she resided in Charleston and Summersville, West Virginia. Phyllis was converted into the Latter Day Saint religion on August 12, 1950, and on August 15, 1961, was sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple to her husband Carl Stephen Guthrie Sr. Phyllis was very cheerful, good with children, especially to her five grandchildren. She loved to buy them clothes, and continued the tradition, as her grandchildren had children of their own by mailing a Christmas box of goodies and gifts every year to her families in Utah and Idaho which they all looked forward to receiving every year.
Phyllis was a hard worker in everything, no matter the task and has always been a devoted mother and housewife. Phyllis held numerous positions in the church, she served as first counselor in the Stake Relief Society, she taught primary, served 12 years in young women's where she received a leadership award certificate, and visiting teacher and Relief Society Ward Work leader. Phyllis worked in the community by taking numerous surveys and census, political polls, heart fund drives and was Secretary for G. W. High School Sponsors Club. Phyllis has supported her family members and loves to help those in need. She has helped the sick in many ways such as taking them to the doctor, grocery store, running errands. Phyllis took excellent care of her mother, her step father Sherman, and her husband, Carl S. Guthrie, Sr., until they became ill and passed away.
Phyllis' talents were, restyling clothes, shopping for bargains, keeping a beautiful home with a flair for interior decorating, and gardening and ceramics. Phyllis loved her family and friends very much. She prayed often to her Heavenly Father to bless her loved ones to always have the knowledge to do what is right and for health and happiness. We will miss you!
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, William Guthrie.
Phyllis is survived by son, Carl S Guthrie, Jr, of Summersville, West Virginia; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 11 great- great-grandchildren.
Private family services were held for Phyllis.
