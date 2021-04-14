PHYLLIS JUNE SCIARRONE, 85 of Powhatan, VA formerly of Strange Creek, W.V., passed away April 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank J. Sciarrone; children, Nina Sciarrone, Joe Sciarrone; step-children, Frances Anne Scott (Kevin), and Paul Sciarrone (Olga); grandchildren, Bobby, Paula, Michael and Spencer Sciarrone; siblings, Evelyn Fleming, Paul Given (Patsy) and Jim Given (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Thursday April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church followed by interment in the Church cemetery under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com