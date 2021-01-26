Phyllis June Tincher

PHYLLIS JUNE (FAUBER) TINCHER passed into her eternal life on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Born Aug. 12, 1934, as one of three children to the late Herbert and Ethel Fauber, she was born and raised in Bloomingrose, West Virginia, where she later raised her two children with her husband, and lived out her final days. Known by her loved ones for her wonderful sense of humor and boundless kindness and warmth, Phyllis loved her family unconditionally and was the light in every room.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Glenville Tincher, to whom she was married for 66 years before he passed in 2016. Together, they lived a humble but joyful and plentiful life. To those who knew them, their love seemed as if it were out of a fairy tale. Despite the hardships they endured, their love remained unwavering. He saw to it that she never went without; and, in turn, she cared for him through his final moments on Earth. It gives her family great comfort to know she can now finally be with the love of her life, eternally.
She is survived by her children Danny Tincher and Rejeana (Tincher) Shew; three grandchildren Bradley Shew, Sarah Tincher and Abbie Figueroa; great-grandson Adrian Figueroa; and her sister, Joyce Cornell. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Fauber.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 at The Church of Christ Bloomingrose. Burial will follow in Fauber Cemetery, Bloomingrose. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.