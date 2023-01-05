Thank you for Reading.

Phyllis L. Fisher
SYSTEM

PHYLLIS L. FISHER 94, of Red House went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday January 3, 2023 at English Meadows in Scott Depot following a short illness. She was a member of Paradise Bible Church. She retired from Putnam County Schools where she was a cook for over 20 years.

She was the daughter of the late Guy Casto and Beulah Smith Casto. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Doyle Fisher; son, Jerry Fisher; brother, Roy Casto; sisters, Elsie Monday, Eva Coleman and an infant sister.

Tags

Recommended for you