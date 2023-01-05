PHYLLIS L. FISHER 94, of Red House went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday January 3, 2023 at English Meadows in Scott Depot following a short illness. She was a member of Paradise Bible Church. She retired from Putnam County Schools where she was a cook for over 20 years.
She was the daughter of the late Guy Casto and Beulah Smith Casto. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Doyle Fisher; son, Jerry Fisher; brother, Roy Casto; sisters, Elsie Monday, Eva Coleman and an infant sister.
Survivors include her sons, Garry Fisher of Red House and Rick (Jill) Fisher of Red House; sister, Mildred Monday of Columbus; grandchildren, Tina Shoemaker, Jody Fisher, Jonathan Fisher, Jeremy Fisher, Mikayla Wood and Cody Fisher. Phyllis is also survived by seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to HospiceCare and the staff of English Meadows for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston WV 25387.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday January 7, 2023 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Doug McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home in Eleanor.