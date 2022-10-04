Thank you for Reading.

PHYLLIS LARTER, 81, of Charleston went to her eternal home in Heaven on September 13, 2022. She was born April 12, 1941, in Elkview, WV to the late Clyde C. and Blanch Hayes Hammack. She was a 1959 graduate of Elkview High School. After High school, she married the love of her life Richard (Dick) Larter, who she was married to for 50 years before his passing in 2011.

Phyllis leaves behind her loving daughter, Valarie (Rick) Rucker of Charleston WV and two beautiful granddaughters Abigail and Alayna who were the joys of her life. Phyllis also leaves behind her brother, David (Carol) Hammack of Florida and many other loving friends and family members.

