PHYLLIS LARTER, 81, of Charleston went to her eternal home in Heaven on September 13, 2022. She was born April 12, 1941, in Elkview, WV to the late Clyde C. and Blanch Hayes Hammack. She was a 1959 graduate of Elkview High School. After High school, she married the love of her life Richard (Dick) Larter, who she was married to for 50 years before his passing in 2011.
Phyllis leaves behind her loving daughter, Valarie (Rick) Rucker of Charleston WV and two beautiful granddaughters Abigail and Alayna who were the joys of her life. Phyllis also leaves behind her brother, David (Carol) Hammack of Florida and many other loving friends and family members.
Phyllis was a devoted Christian and loved attending the Elk River Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending precious time with her granddaughters, and she loved taking bus trips with her aunt Doris Sampson, who was more like a sister to her.
A memorial service will be held at the Elk River Church of the Nazarene at noon on Saturday, October 8, with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - noon at Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Hafer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV 25302 in her memory.