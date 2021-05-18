PHYLLIS LEA WEAVER, 91, of Bloomingrose, WV passed away May 15, 2021 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Danville, WV.
She was born July 12, 1929 to the late Ronceverte and Thelma Belcher Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her husband Billy D. Weaver; sister Betty Clemens; and nephew David Wood.
She is survived by sons, Gary Wayne Weaver of Bloomingrose and Bruce Allen Weaver of Bloomingrose; daughter in law, Pam Weaver who was more like a daughter; sister, Elizabeth Clemens of Flowery Branch, Georgia; grandchildren, Bobby Weaver, Darrell Weaver, Kevin Weaver, Jennifer Fisher, and Lora Powell; great - grandchildren, Sam, Dakota, Skylar and Ari Powell, Storm Turner, Canyon and Holly Fisher, Alexa Weaver, Tessa Weaver, and Lexie Kiser; great-great-grandchild, Lucas Turner; and nieces and nephews, Vickie Castaneda, Cyndi Smith and Mike Clemens.
She was a member of the Church of Christ at Bloomingrose.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Johnny Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Due to the covid 19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.