PHYLLIS LORAINE JONES, 86, of Hico, passed away September 23, 2020 Beckley. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor with Pastor Allen Donaldson and Pastor Donald Hanshew, Jr. officiating. Everyone attending is asked to wear a facemask and maintain social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
