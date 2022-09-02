Phyllis Lorene Stinnett

PHYLLIS LORENE BALL KEENEY STINNETT passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Mebane N.C. Phyllis was funny, witty, beautiful and fiercely protective of the people she loved. She had a fondness for the island of Hawaii, drank coffee after every meal, and always told you exactly what she was thinking. She was never seen without perfect nails, hair and clothes, had quite the collection of perfumes but wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty. The only thing she enjoyed more than her family was a good dessert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Leland and Margaret Jean Collins Ball; her husband Jerry Franklin Stinnett; her sons Thomas Oaks Keeney, Jr. and Mark Steven Keeney, Sr.; her siblings, Leland Lester "Hoodie" Ball, Charles Joseph Ball, Enola Faye Holstein, Anna Irene Steel and her grandson Zachary David Long.
She is survived by her children Leslie Elizabeth Long (David), Kimberly Ann Dawson (Dwight) and Daughters-in-law Pam Keeney and Jill Keeney; and her eight sisters, Lois Jean Harless, Helen Mae Allen, Jessie Marie Caruthers (Shelva), Evelyn Lea Morgan, Peggy Carlene King (Charles), Judy Diane White (Jim), Barbara Carol Teel (Virgil) and Linda Gail Morris (David). She is also survived by her grandchildren Trevor Keeney (Alyssa), Mark Keeney, Jr. (Leah), Justin Keeney, Jeremy Long (Maria), Jennifer Keeney (Candace), Andy Davis, Shannon Keeney, Daniel Keeney (Jennifer), Cameron Dawson (Tricia), Mallory Long, Connor Dawson (Tabitha); fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was born September 3, 1936 in Jeffrey, West Virginia, graduated from East Bank High School and was employed by Smiths Transfer and later retired from the state of West Virginia Department of Labor. She attended Glasgow United Methodist church.
A service will be held on September 5, 3022 at 11 a.m., at Lens Creek Church of the Nazarene located at 1874 Lens Creek Rd Hernshaw, WV 25107. Burial immediately afterward at Barker Cemetery.