Phyllis Lorene Stinnett
PHYLLIS LORENE BALL KEENEY STINNETT passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Mebane N.C. Phyllis was funny, witty, beautiful and fiercely protective of the people she loved. She had a fondness for the island of Hawaii, drank coffee after every meal, and always told you exactly what she was thinking. She was never seen without perfect nails, hair and clothes, had quite the collection of perfumes but wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty. The only thing she enjoyed more than her family was a good dessert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Leland and Margaret Jean Collins Ball; her husband Jerry Franklin Stinnett; her sons Thomas Oaks Keeney, Jr. and Mark Steven Keeney, Sr.; her siblings, Leland Lester "Hoodie" Ball, Charles Joseph Ball, Enola Faye Holstein, Anna Irene Steel and her grandson Zachary David Long.

