PHYLLIS LOUISE MULLINS, 74, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 26, in Graceland Memorial Park chapel. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.