PHYLLIS LOUISE MULLINS, 74, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 26, in Graceland Memorial Park chapel. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

