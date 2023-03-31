Thank you for Reading.

PHYLLIS LOUISE STARCHER FETTY was born December 4, 1935 in Nobe, WV and died Wednesday, March 22 after many years of Alzheimer's disease followed by a stroke. She was laid to rest March 25 in Sweet Springs, WV. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Patrick Allen Fetty. Also surviving are her four children: Amber Renee Fetty Harrison of Sweet Springs, WV; Kimberly Ann Fetty of Charleston, WV; Michael Allen Fetty of White Sulphur Springs, WV; Beverly Dare Fetty of Lewisburg, WV. Grandchildren are Wesley Fetty Haynes (Dawn Riley) of Morgantown and Meredith Jill Fetty Haynes of Charleston. The youngest of her family is great grandson William Rhett Haynes of Charleston.

Surviving sisters are Roberta Rae Starcher McCoy of Big Springs, WV and Beverly Ann Starcher Prince of Parkersburg, WV. Nieces and nephews include John, Mary, Tyler (wife Lynn) and Charlie (wife Tracey) Holliday; Michelle McCoy Hatfield; Ann-Marie Prince Sweeten (husband Mike). Several great nieces and nephews also survive her.

Tags

Recommended for you