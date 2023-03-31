PHYLLIS LOUISE STARCHER FETTY was born December 4, 1935 in Nobe, WV and died Wednesday, March 22 after many years of Alzheimer's disease followed by a stroke. She was laid to rest March 25 in Sweet Springs, WV. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Patrick Allen Fetty. Also surviving are her four children: Amber Renee Fetty Harrison of Sweet Springs, WV; Kimberly Ann Fetty of Charleston, WV; Michael Allen Fetty of White Sulphur Springs, WV; Beverly Dare Fetty of Lewisburg, WV. Grandchildren are Wesley Fetty Haynes (Dawn Riley) of Morgantown and Meredith Jill Fetty Haynes of Charleston. The youngest of her family is great grandson William Rhett Haynes of Charleston.
Surviving sisters are Roberta Rae Starcher McCoy of Big Springs, WV and Beverly Ann Starcher Prince of Parkersburg, WV. Nieces and nephews include John, Mary, Tyler (wife Lynn) and Charlie (wife Tracey) Holliday; Michelle McCoy Hatfield; Ann-Marie Prince Sweeten (husband Mike). Several great nieces and nephews also survive her.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father Geraldine Marie Bland Starcher and Alton Starcher of Parkersburg , two sisters Carolyn Justine Starcher from San Pedro, CA, and Janet Ramona Starcher Holliday of Newark, OH; James McCoy, nephew, from Smithville, WV.
Phyllis graduated Calhoun County High School in 1954. In Barberton, OH and Grantsville, WV, she worked in several doctor's offices and Calhoun General Hospital. About 1973, she became an accomplished weaver and made rugs for the WV Governor's Mansion and the private home of former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn. Former Greenbrier Hotel decorator Carleton Varney used her rugs in his clients' homes and yachts.
She was a member of the Fiber Arts Network in Greenbrier County. She was a fixture for many years at the Network's Sheep to Shawl demonstration at the West Virginia State Fair. She spun wool into yarn on her great wheel. She dressed in clothing from the colonial era in the U.S.