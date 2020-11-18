PHYLLIS LYNN HUFFMAN, 69, of Alkol, WV went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
She was a Christian and worked as a hairdresser for 20 years. She later managed the office at Madison Medical Group until she retired in 2009.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Cedilla Ryan; brothers, Arvil Gay Meadows and Earl Junior Ryan.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Sammy; daughter, Samantha (Tim) Neal of Morgantown; son, Ryan (Emily) Huffman of Alkol; brothers, Steve Ryan of Michigan and Victor (Shirley) Ryan of Alum Creek. She was "Momaw Phyllis" to Jake, Josiah, Samuel, Elijah, and Zoey whom she loved to the moon and back. Phyllis had no sisters, but her special sisters-in-law were as close as any sister. She has many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own and a host of family and friends.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Flat Creek, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV