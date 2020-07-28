PHYLLIS LYNN LOWE passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Phyllis was born on July 20, 1957, at Logan, WV. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are in charge of the arrangements.
