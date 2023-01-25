Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
PHYLLIS M. TUCKER 97 of Cross Lanes, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in Thayer, West Virginia to the late Roy and Nina Maude McClung Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James T. "Tom" Tucker; and brother, Arnold Martin.
Phyllis was a United States Navy veteran serving in WWII. She was a 1942 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, and retired as a bookkeeper for Robert E. Agsten Construction.
She enjoyed working on her class reunions with the reunion committee. She also enjoyed bowling, rug making, sewing and various crafts.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Seacrist; sisters, Merle George of Cross Lanes, Glenavie Smith of Milton WA, Eleanor Moody of Cross Lanes; grandson, Jeremy Seacrist; special great great nephew Elijah D. Kiser and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private entombment will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.