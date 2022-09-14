Thank you for Reading.

Phyllis “Marie" Moore
PHYLLIS "MARIE" MOORE, 87, of Charleston slipped into her loving Lord's presence September 9, 2022 at The Cedar Ridge Center, Sissonville, WV.

She was a founding member of Rich Fork Baptist Church for over 50 years. Preceding her in death were her husband Pete Moore, her parents Ben and Ada Tackett, and most of her siblings.

