Phyllis “Marie" Moore Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHYLLIS "MARIE" MOORE, 87, of Charleston slipped into her loving Lord's presence September 9, 2022 at The Cedar Ridge Center, Sissonville, WV.She was a founding member of Rich Fork Baptist Church for over 50 years. Preceding her in death were her husband Pete Moore, her parents Ben and Ada Tackett, and most of her siblings.Survivors include: two sons, Jeff Moore of Charleston, Joe Moore of Lexington, Ky and one daughter Kathy Haynes of Salem, VA and their families including 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Cunningham-Parker Johnson Funeral Home.Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 also at the funeral home with her son Dr. Joe Moore officiating and other's offering prayer and eulogies.Burial will follow in Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville. WV.Family suggests memorial contributions in Marie's name to: Rich Fork Baptist Church, 4572 Rich Fork Road, Charleston, WV 25312.The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com.Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Moore Family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe Moore Funeral Home Christianity Worship Phyllis Moore Charleston Eulogy Kathy Haynes Funeral Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Paul Graydon Smith Rebecca May Hardman Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Cindy L. Edwards Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Blank Dola Mae Stone Blank Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts