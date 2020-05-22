Phyllis Maxine Koontz

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


PHYLLIS MAXINE KOONTZ, 79, of Kenna, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at CAMC Hospice following an extended illness.

She was born March 13, 1941, at Kenna, a daughter of the late Maynard E. and Ada B. Harrison Carney. Phyllis was a member of the Goldtown Community Church and was also an active member in the church choir. She also had a love for reading, sewing, gospel music and planting flowers.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory Koontz (Paula) and Travis Koontz; brother, Dale Carney (Jane); sisters, Joan Beane and Sharon Carney; grandchildren, Levi Koontz (Danielle), Luke Koontz, and Evan Koontz (Kassie). She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Katelyn,Brenna, Braylinn, T.L., John Luke, McKynzie and Jaxx.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, OJ Koontz; a daughter, Angela Sue Koontz; and sister, Ruth Ann Carney.

A funeral service to celebrate Phyllis's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Rev. Al Mendez and Pastor Aaron Jones officiating. Visitiation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Carney Cemetery, Kenna.

Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 22, 2020

Absten, Ilona - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Allen, Jerry - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

Beard, Donovan - 12:30 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Cobb Jr., Earl - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Dean, Elmer - 1 p.m., Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Foster, Lawrence - 2:45 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Hackney, Gerald - 11 a.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Harrison, Nadine - 2 p.m., Center Point Church, Liberty.

May, Ricky - 1 p.m., Hodam Cemetery, Spencer.

McHenry, Harlow - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Pauley, Anna - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Richardson, Tina - 1 p.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Tenney, Betty - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Wills, James - 10:30 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Wolfe, Sarah - 2 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Wright, John - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.