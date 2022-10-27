PHYLLIS NICHOLS CYRUS 93, of Orange Park, FL passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 surrounded by her family as she traveled to her home in Heaven to meet her Heavenly Father and her husband Malcolm.
Malcolm was holding their baby grandson Christian David Brown. We can only imagine their loving reunion. She was born on September 18, 1929 in Putnam County, WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Lula Grass Nichols.
She had been a lifelong resident of St. Albans, WV until the last several years took her to her residence in Fleming Island, FL and most recently to Orange Park, FL.
Left behind to cherish her memories are her daughter, Lynne (Kenner Jr.) Brown, son, David (Linda) Cyrus, grandson's Kenner Brown III (fiancé Rhiannon), Caylyn Brown and David (Duke) Cyrus, Jr. and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Phyllis is preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Hearsle Nichols. Mom Cyrus never allowed family, friends and neighbors to leave her home hungry. She was a fantastic homemaker and cook. Her pinto beans, fried potatoes and iron skillet cornbread were the best, not to mention her sweet potato casserole that was considered the best part of a holiday dessert.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Larry McCallister officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.