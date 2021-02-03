PHYLLIS "PHIL" BOOTH, age 82, of Piney View, WV departed this life at her home on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Glenna Dudley Harrison, by a sister Gaye and husband Donald Higginbotham, and a brother-in-law Jerry Ranson.
Phil, as she was known by family and friends was born at Sigman Fork in Putnam County, WV on October 22, 1938.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Booth of Piney View; a son William "Rusty" Booth Jr. and wife Selina of Soldotna, Alaska; a daughter Karen Booth of Piney View. Other survivors include two brothers, Herbert E. Harrison of Home Town, WV, and Lee Harrison and wife Linda of Inwood, WV. Two sisters, Eunice Ranson of Home Town, WV, and Pat Cartwright and husband Jerry of Red House, WV. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services for family members only will be held at Centerpoint Cemetery at Paradise, WV on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 3 p.m., with Rev. Ray Humphreys officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed as mandated by the Governor of the State of WV.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.