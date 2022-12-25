Thank you for Reading.

Phyllis R. Hurley
PHYLLIS R. HURLEY, age 89, passed away on December 7, 2022. She was born February 17, 1933, in Hugheston, WV, to Doris Evelyn (nee Dooley) and Aaron Noah Campbell. Her childhood years were spent primarily in Cedar Grove, WV, where after her father's death in 1938, she and her sister were raised along side aunts and uncles close to them in age. She relocated to Cleveland, OH, soon after marrying, and lived for over 50 years in Aurora, OH.

Mrs. Hurley is remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who was independent and resourceful. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to cook for her family. After raising her children and her grandson Jeffrey, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great children.

