PHYLLIS R. HURLEY, age 89, passed away on December 7, 2022. She was born February 17, 1933, in Hugheston, WV, to Doris Evelyn (nee Dooley) and Aaron Noah Campbell. Her childhood years were spent primarily in Cedar Grove, WV, where after her father's death in 1938, she and her sister were raised along side aunts and uncles close to them in age. She relocated to Cleveland, OH, soon after marrying, and lived for over 50 years in Aurora, OH.
Mrs. Hurley is remembered as a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who was independent and resourceful. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to cook for her family. After raising her children and her grandson Jeffrey, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stillborn daughter, Paula Ann; son, Jeffery; grandson, Nathan; stillborn grandson Anthony Friscic; and sister, Norma Jean Rice. She is survived by her children Pamela, Charles (Katherine), Vicki Friscic, and Patricia (Steve) Hendricks; grandchildren James, Alice, Christine (Austin Gatto) Friscic, Liana (Tyler) La Susa, Jeffrey (Candace), Christopher (Jennifer Spanos) Hendricks, and Taylor (Michael) Johnson; great-grandchildren Alexander and Elise Hurley, Chloe Hendricks, and Elaina Johnson.
A Memorial Gathering will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 3 - 5 p.m., at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 19 E. Main St, Hudson, OH 44236 (on the square). Inurnment at Aurora Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH.