Phyllis Shinn

PHYLLIS ANN SHINN beloved Mother, "Momo", Friend, and prayer warrior to all, age 90 of Cookeville and formerly of Fort Pierce, Fl, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Her family will receive friends Thursday evening, December 31st from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. (CST) at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home.
In addition, visitation will be held in Belle, West Virginia at Fidler & Frame Funeral Home Sunday, January 3rd from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m (EST). Graveside services and interment will be held Monday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m. (EST) at Arbovale Cemetery in Arbovale, West Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be held in the coming weeks in Fort Pierce, FL.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing measures will be in place.
Phyllis was born April 22, 1930 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Lannis and Thelma Hemmings Sheets of Belle, West Virginia. She graduated from the former Dupont High School and resided in Belle until 1973 where she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Sunday school teacher, and choir member at Judson Baptist Church.
Phyllis' faithfulness to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was unparalleled. She lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed 'being on the go.' She was a people person who greeted everyone with a smile. She saw the best in everyone, and her family and many friends could always count on her prayers. She was loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed. She enjoyed attending sporting events to watch her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren compete, whatever the sport. She was their biggest fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Frederick Shinn, Sr., daughter, Debbie Shinn; and by grandchildren, Wendy and Christy Shinn.
She is survived by her adoring family, her daughter, Carla Lamb; sons, David and wife Karen Shinn, of Cookeville, Carl F. Shinn Jr. and Roger A. Shinn and wife Annette of Fort Pierce; grandchildren, Roger (Sandra), Jimmy, Thomas, Joseph, of Florida, Natalie (Jason), Jamie, Gary (Lora), Jessica (Jim), Tom (Courtney) and Logan, of Tennessee, and by great grandchildren, Sarah (Josh), Roger, Christopher (Shaina), of Florida, Jordon, Jonah, Jenna, Jade, Brett, Jaiden, Justus, Wonder, Noa, Ever, Eden, and a baby girl on the way, of Tennessee.
