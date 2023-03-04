PHYLLIS YVONNE MORTON, 86, of Lizemores, WV went home to be with her Lord and Saviour March 1, 2023.
She was born November 11, 1936, to the late Jesse and Dorothy "Dot" Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Morton.
Phyllis was retired from the Postal Service where she served as Postmaster at Lizemores for many years. She attended Ida Baptist Church and Bell Creek Baptist Church. Most of all she was a shining example of what a Christian should be and leaves behind a lasting testimony for all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Morton (Donna) of Lizemores; daughters, Cindy Burns (Eddie) of Scott Depot, WV and Patricia Neal (Timmy) of Mt. Nebo, WV; Her much loved grandchildren, Donald Taylor, Aaron Morton (Jessica), Daniel Neal (Diana), Amy Armstrong (Wesley), Joel Neal and Ben Neal (Kaitlyn). And the lights of her life, great grandchildren, Logan and Makenna Morton, Ellie and Josephine Armstrong; brother, Leonard Walker (Connie); sisters, Dorma Moore, Peggy Moore, Ann Skaggs, Wanda Taylor (Emery), and Debbie VanMeter (Kelvin); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank her many doctors including Anita Yeager Smith and Julie Haddy; Fresenius Kidney Care, Hurricane, WV, Hospice and her dialysis nurse and cherished friend, Marsha.
Funeral Service for Phyllis will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV, with Gary Walker officiating. Friends may visit the family two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Stone Cemetery, Lizemores, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.