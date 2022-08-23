PHYLLIS YVONNE SULLIVAN, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Amos Sullivan, as well as her parents, Ebb and Amy Criss. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Criss, and her sisters, Doris Criss, Velma Bowling, Mary Lou Sullivan, Lois Robinson, and Connie Holley. She was truly the last of her generation.
Phyllis led a humble but happy life. While she did work briefly out of the house, she took the most joy in caring for her family and her home. She provided a caring and loving place for them all to live and grow; surrounded by all they needed to thrive. She honored God and his Word all her life and tried to instill that same love into her family.
While she had a good life encircled by those who loved her, the final years of her life were hard as her body began to fail her. She was denied some of her greatest pleasures like spending time worshiping in Putney Church, but through it all her faith in the Lord never failed. At the end, she spoke longingly of being reunited with loved ones in Heaven and seemed at peace. She didn't want to leave her family behind, but she knew the time had come.
Phyllis leaves behind her daughter, Neva Jane Spence (David) and her son, Wiley Amos Sullivan II (Rilma). She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Shayna Dawn (Sullivan) Elliott, Lynsey Yvonne (Spence) Stock, Christa Sullivan, and Jakeb Sullivan. In addition, she had three great-granddaughters who gave her great comfort and joy, Katie Beth & Brooke Elliott and Sophie Stock. They were blessed to have her for the short time they did.
She also leaves behind six sisters-in-law, Margie (Sullivan) Blake, Gracie (Sullivan) Withrow, Phyllis Sulesky, Marilyn Sullivan, JoAnne Krejci, and Carol Sullivan.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Shaun Shamblin officiating. Entombment where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Amos will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Rest in peace, Phyllis…. you were deeply loved and will be greatly missed.