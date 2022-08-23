Thank you for Reading.

Phyllis Yvonne Sullivan
PHYLLIS YVONNE SULLIVAN, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Amos Sullivan, as well as her parents, Ebb and Amy Criss. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Criss, and her sisters, Doris Criss, Velma Bowling, Mary Lou Sullivan, Lois Robinson, and Connie Holley. She was truly the last of her generation.

Phyllis led a humble but happy life. While she did work briefly out of the house, she took the most joy in caring for her family and her home. She provided a caring and loving place for them all to live and grow; surrounded by all they needed to thrive. She honored God and his Word all her life and tried to instill that same love into her family.

