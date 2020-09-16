POLLY ANN KIRK, 88, of Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born on March 12, 1932 in Stickney, WV, the oldest of four children born to the late, Dayton Peters, Sr. and Margaret (Belcher) Peters, of Montcoal, WV.
She is survived by one beloved son, Kevin Kirk, his wife, Beth, grandchildren Tyler Kirk, of Barboursville, granddaughter, Kourtney Clark, (Ethan) and two great-grandchildren, Treyson and Alaia Clark, of Charleston. She is survived by one sister, Janet Michael of Glen Daniel WV, one brother, Dayton Peters, Jr. of Safety Harbor, FL, niece, Katrina Clay (Chip) of Glen Daniel, WV, nephew Dean Peters, (Lauri) of St. Charles, IL, niece, Michele Harmon (Kerry) of Charlotte, NC, nephew, Larry Michael, Jr. (Kelly) of Raleigh, NC, niece, Kim Theal, of Safety Harbor, FL, niece Darlene Vera, of Austin Texas, and many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Peters, of St. Charles, Illinois.
She was a 1950 graduate of Marsh Fork High School, and a graduate of Morris Harvey College. She also attended Marshall University and West Virginia University graduate schools. She was employed by Armco Steel Corporation, Montcoal, WV, for 14 years, and then earned her bachelor's degree and began her career as an English teacher at Sherman High School, where she was loved by many students and staff for over 30 years. During her tenure there, she served as the cheerleading sponsor, Thespian Club sponsor, and taught college classes for Southern West Virginia Community College. After retiring, she became a member of the Boone County Retired Teachers Association. She was a life-long Christian and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston WV for over 30 years, and a past member of First Baptist Church of Whitesville, WV. She was a constant witness to the Lord, and her life was living testament to her favorite quote, "If we have met, and you forget me, you have lost nothing, but if you have met Jesus Christ, and forget Him, you have lost everything". She was a beloved mother to Kevin and grandmother "Grams", to her grandchildren, Tyler and Kourtney. During retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed attending church, reading, and cooking for her family. She will be sadly missed by all.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Pineview Cemetery (weather permitting) in Orgas, WV, burial to follow. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, from 12-1 p.m., at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Genesis Dunbar Center for the wonderful care, compassion, and love they showed Polly during her final years. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the West Virginia Alzheimer's Association, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV. 25387. Online condolences at www.armstrongfurneralhomewv.net.