Thank you for Reading.

Pollyanne McCormick Sager
SYSTEM

1930 - 2022

POLLYANNE SAGER, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Ashland on August 12. Friends and family will greatly miss Pollyanne's friendship and kindheartedness. She will be fondly remembered for the grace and dignity with which she carried herself.

Tags

Recommended for you