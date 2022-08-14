Pollyanne McCormick Sager

POLLYANNE SAGER, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Ashland on August 12. Friends and family will greatly miss Pollyanne's friendship and kindheartedness. She will be fondly remembered for the grace and dignity with which she carried herself.
Pollyanne was born on October 17, 1930 in Pittsburgh and moved to Huntington as a child. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1949, then went to work at the Keith Albee Theater as a co-hostess for over 9 years.
Pollyanne married and moved to Ashland, where she raised her three beloved boys. She worked at King's Daughters Medical Center for 19 years as a Personnel, Purchasing and Payroll Clerk and retired at age 65 to enjoy her life with many friends. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ashland, where she had many life-long friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Georgia Wright Sager, her beloved sister, Merry Lynne Cunningham, and sister-in-law, Ruth Sager. Pollyanne is survived by her sons, Worthington Holland (Patricia) Slutz, III, of Ft. Worth, TX, Ralph Judson Slutz of Ashland, and Benjamin Keiser (Crystal) Slutz of Catlettsburg. She is also survived by her brothers, Ralph Sager and David (Sue) Sager, both of Huntington, and two special nieces, Carrie Dowdy and Julie Cunningham, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the friendship and support provided by Pollyanne's caregivers over the years, Anita, Darlene and Freda.
Funeral services for Pollyanne will be held Noon, Monday, August 15 at Woodmere Memorial Park Chapel in Huntington. Visitation will be held from 11 to 12 p.m., Monday at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.mfhfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Home in Ashland.