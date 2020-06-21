PRIMO FRANK MOLINARI, 82, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Slab Fork, Raleigh County, died June 2, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was born on June 27, 1937, to the late Sam and Mary Molinari. He was also preceded in death by sisters Edith Martin and Virginia Stone.
Surviving are wife Lucille Brown Molinari, formerly of Belle; children, Steven (Jennifer), Paul and MariSusan (Jerry); and grandsons, Joshua, Jason and Jordan.
A graduate of WV Tech and a Navy veteran, Primo's life work was spent in the printing industry, primarily in sales. He was active at Oakdale UMC in Olney, MD, and recently at Mt. Pisgah UMC in Greensboro. He enjoyed golf, fishing, travel, music and time with friends and grandsons.
Memorial plans are incomplete at this time.
Primo was a long-time platelet donor at his favorite charity, Children's National Hospital, 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20010.
