Thank you for Reading.

Prince A. Hunter Jr.
Obit User

PRINCE A. HUNTER JR. aka Butch, 82, of Charleston, WV went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 20, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born on December 10, 1939 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the late Prince A. Hunter, Sr. and Pearl Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children Prince III, Anthony, Annetta, and Veronica (Princess), and his sister Mary Alice (Susie).

He is survived by his lovely wife of 60 years Geraldine Hunter, son; Prince Anthony (Kim) of Charleston, WV; daughter Annet Cochran of Broken Arrow, OK; Stepmother, Nancy Hunter of Charleston, WV; brother, Robert Clarence (Florence); sisters, Betty and Cynthia Draughon of Columbus, OH Anna Jones aka (Kitty) of Charleston, WV, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces & nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you