PRINCE A. HUNTER JR. aka Butch, 82, of Charleston, WV went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 20, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born on December 10, 1939 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of the late Prince A. Hunter, Sr. and Pearl Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children Prince III, Anthony, Annetta, and Veronica (Princess), and his sister Mary Alice (Susie).
He is survived by his lovely wife of 60 years Geraldine Hunter, son; Prince Anthony (Kim) of Charleston, WV; daughter Annet Cochran of Broken Arrow, OK; Stepmother, Nancy Hunter of Charleston, WV; brother, Robert Clarence (Florence); sisters, Betty and Cynthia Draughon of Columbus, OH Anna Jones aka (Kitty) of Charleston, WV, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces & nephews.
He was educated in Kanawha County Schools where he attended Garnet High (one year), graduated Charleston High School 1958, and attended WVSU after retirement where he graduated in 2013.
He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years, and retired from FMC Corporation in 2010 with 35 years.
Friends may visit 10:30 - 12 p.m., and Funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.