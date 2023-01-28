Thank you for Reading.

Priscilla Haden
SYSTEM

On January 25, 2023, PRISCILLA M. HADEN, 86, of Charleston, West Virginia, died peacefully surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable Judge Charles H. Haden II, U.S. District Court of the Southern District of West Virginia, and her parents, Dr. Delmas Miller and Mrs. Myrtle C. Miller, and her sister, Dr. Betsy M. Hobbs.

Tags

Recommended for you