Priscilla Haden

On January 25, 2023, PRISCILLA M. HADEN, 86, of Charleston, West Virginia, died peacefully surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the Honorable Judge Charles H. Haden II, U.S. District Court of the Southern District of West Virginia, and her parents, Dr. Delmas Miller and Mrs. Myrtle C. Miller, and her sister, Dr. Betsy M. Hobbs.
Left to remember her and to honor her legacy are her three children, Charles H. Haden III (Christi) of Charleston, WV, Timothy Michael Haden (Carol) of Richmond VA, and Amy Haden Davis (Doug) of Charleston WV, along with ten grandchildren: Charles H. Haden IV "Chip" and Edward Haden, Michael, Mindy, Patrick, and Catrina Haden, Conner, Cassie, Matthew, and Meg Sorrells; and thirteen great grandchildren: Finley Matthews, Georgia, Teigan, and Henry "Hank" Haden, Everett, Brooks, and Carter Haden, Eloise, Charles, and John Haden, Lily and Edward "Ray" Haden, and Genevieve Sorrells.
Born in Moundsville, West Virginia on May 10, 1936, to Methodist educator parents during the Great Depression, Priscilla was generous in sharing her time, talents, and resources to support the public good. Her life's mission was to serve community before self. After moving to Morgantown, West Virginia from Moundsville in her teen years, she met "Chuck" Haden at church youth group who became her high school sweetheart, and whom she later married while in college. Priscilla and Chuck were partners in life who shared a devotion to friends, family, and public life. They were blessed by their relationships with a large family, lifetime friends, and an extended community within West Virginia and beyond that reflected their life's work as public servants.
A graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, Priscilla received a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1957 and a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1963 from WVU. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at WVU. Priscilla was a public school teacher for thirty years, teaching social studies and English, worked as a high school counselor, and served on the Kanawha County Board of Education and the State Board of Education, ultimately serving as its President. Priscilla was a lifelong advocate for policies that supported civic education to promote democracy. Priscilla devoted her life to education in West Virginia and to public service, serving on numerous boards and organizations at the local and state level. She remained active in public life until her death.
She served on the West Virginia School Building Authority, West Virginia Public Broadcasting Authority, the Education Alliance, the Central West Virginia Airport Authority, the Thomas Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Board. Priscilla served on the Charles & Mary Glotfelty Foundation, as the state education chairwoman for the League of Women Voters, was a member of the Vandalia Rotary Club and the Clay Center Collectors Club. She served on the West Virginia University's Board of Advisors for the College of Human Resources and Education, WVPASS, the West Virginia Hi-Y Youth in Government Committee, the Civic Literacy Council, the Ohio-West Virginia YMCA Board, and the National Center for Civic Leadership and Civic Learning on its Executive Board. Priscilla served on various committees at West Virginia University and WVU's College of Law. She received West Virginia State University's Hazo W. Carter Presidential Award and WVU's James R. McCartney Award for Leadership.
Priscillia remained a lifelong learner and avid reader throughout her lifetime. She was well-versed in current events and loved the arts, attending the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, supporting many West Virginia artists and writers, and belonging to several book clubs. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist Church. She died full of wisdom, full of years, and with rich stories and experiences to match her life. Priscilla enriched everyone's life around her with her loyalty, wit, especially her laughter, and wisdom. She provided a great sounding board for her family, friends, and community. She was especially proud of her family and delighted in watching her great grandchildren grow up. Priscilla will be remembered by her 10 grandchildren for her special grandparent trips and adventures, along with lifelong friend Betsy King of Richmond, VA, and her grandchildren.
Consistent with her wishes there will be no formal funeral service. Instead there will be a private family service and committal of her ashes. In lieu of flowers or other acknowledgements, the family requests that donations be made to: Priscilla M. Haden Teach Education Fund at West Virginia University. Make donations to WVU Foundation (https://give.wvu.edu/fundraiser/4394618). She will be sincerely and deeply missed by all.
