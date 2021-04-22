PRISCILLA J. SODARO, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, April 18th. Daughter of Eugene Debbs Hunter and Rosalee "Eloise" Payne. She is preceded in death by husband Richard J. Ubl, Sr. and companion Michael G. Lytton. Priscilla is survived by sons Richard J. Ubl, Jr. (wife Linda), Thomas M. Ubl (wife Laura) and grandson Nicholas J. Ubl.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia. Attended Charleston Catholic High School. Worked at the Charleston Gazette. Performed opera and studied music at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. Best Known for representing West Virginia State Parks as print and promotions model featured in National Geographic, Field and Stream and Redbook.
Other residences include Euclid, Ohio, Cocoa Beach, Florida, Merritt Island, Florida and Titusville, Florida.
Funeral service Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. with her memorial service starting at 2 p.m.,
Island Cremations & Funeral Home 405 S. Courtenay Pkwy Merritt Island, Florida 32952. Office: (321) 454-3331