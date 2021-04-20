Thank you for Reading.

PRISCILLA JEAN HAGER LAWSON, 58 of Barboursville, WV, died, Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, WV. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV near Barboursville.



