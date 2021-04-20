PRISCILLA JEAN HAGER LAWSON, 58 of Barboursville, WV, died, Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, WV. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV near Barboursville.
