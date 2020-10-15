PRISCILLA LANE HAMBRICK, 69, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020.
She was born in Summersville and graduated from Nicholas High School in 1969. She went on to further her education in Ohio, majoring in business. After obtaining her degree, she moved back to Charleston where she met her soul mate, Joseph Hambrick, and united in holy matrimony in the early 1980's. To their union, two children were born, Joseph and Cecilia.
Priscilla was a natural nurturer and a very kind and compassionate woman. She loved children so much that she chose to care for them as her occupation. Priscilla had her own home daycare for 30 plus years. She treated each child as if they were her own.
She had a big, kind heart and was always happy and smiling. Priscilla was truly an angel on earth. She was known as Granny, and was the backbone of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hambrick; and her parents, Erma and Simon Irvin.
Priscilla leaves behind to mourn a daughter, Cecilia Hambrick; son, Joseph Hambrick; five grandchildren, Lilly and Rosetta Hambrick, Cydni, Emil and Cailena Robinson; brothers, Claude and David Irvin of Summersville; sisters, Christie and Sherry of Summersville; a special sister from another mother, Lisa Groves of GA; very good friend, Connie Teal of Charleston; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She will be missed greatly, but her memory will live on forever.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.