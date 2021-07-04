PRISCILLA LILLIAN ELKINS passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at age 81 of Alzheimer's Disease.
Priscilla is preceded by her daughter, Veronica Lynn Ball; her father Paul Lopez; her mother Lucinda Silva Lopez; her brothers Pete, John, and Richard; and her sisters Dora, Mary Ellen, Mary Lou, and Della.
Priscilla is lovingly remembered by her daughter and caregiver Leslie Carr (Cameron) of St. Albans, WV; Granddaughter Cierra Carr-Brown (Andrew) of Ohio; Grandson Corey Carr of WV; Brother Edward Lopez of Colorado; Brother Charlie Lopez of Colorado; Brother Ernest Lopez of Texas; Sister Mary of Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Priscilla was born in Vigil, Colorado in 1939, and she graduated from Primero High School in 1957. Later in life, she completed her studies at Southern WV Community College where she obtained the skills and certification to become a residential aid to adults with severe mental disabilities.
Priscilla enjoyed going to church, reading the Bible, going on walks, reminiscing, singing, and watching classic movies and television shows.
A private service will be held at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens in Madison, WV.
The family would like to express extreme gratitude to Stacey, Andrea, Lisa, and the rest of the Hospice Care Team for all their kindness, strength, and generosity during the final days of Priscilla's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that loved ones consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association or HospiceCare.org.
You may visit Priscilla's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
