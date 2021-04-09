Priscilla Sue Oney

PRISCILLA SUE 'PRUDY' ONEY, 77, of Charleston, passed away at home on April 5 after a brief bout with cancer.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was surrounded by family when she died.
Born February 2, 1944, the youngest of eight children born to Daniel Benton Pauley, a Baptist minister, and Lola Faye (Craddock) Pauley, a homemaker, Prudy grew up in Madison, and graduated from Scott High School in 1962. She worked as an auto loan officer at Citizens National Bank of St. Albans until 1986, and as a bookkeeper at Quality Woods, retiring in 2012.
She married John Edward Oney June 6, 1964, and during the next eight years welcomed three children while living in Charleston and St. Albans. Throughout her life she loved reading and quilting. Prudy and John were both active at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Hurricane in the 1980s and taught Sunday School at Oakwood Baptist Church in Charleston in the early 1990s, after moving into her mother-in-law's house in Charleston, to help care for her in her final years as she dealt with health issues.
She is survived by her children David (Jill), Laura (Kevin) Withrow, and Randy (Robin); sister Barbara Cope; grandchildren Hunter and Meghan Oney, Natalie (Michael) Triveri, Logan Withrow, Mollie (Luke) Mullins, Sierra (Aubrey) Martin, Kaylee and Sydney Oney; and great-grandchildren Clark Triveri, Josie Withrow and Piper Mullins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Daniel Benton Pauley Jr. and Theodore Dean Pauley; sisters Lois Kathleen Bradley, Dorothy Louise Gramley, Ruth Vanity Miller, and Helen Jean Bickers.
A private family committal and entombment service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, followed by a celebration of Prudy's life scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston, with the Rev. David Moutz and the Rev. Ron Stoner officiating.
If you plan to attend Prudy's celebration of life service, please call Oakwood Baptist Church at (304) 344-2134. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Prudy's name to the West Virginia Baptist Convention.
The Oney family thanks the people of HospiceCare for helping make Prudy's last days as comfortable as possible.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.