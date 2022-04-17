PRYCE MIDDLETON HAYNES II died peacefully with family by his side on January 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington. He was 74.
Pryce was born in Huntington WV on October 4, 1947. He graduated from Marshall Laboratory High School in 1965 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Marshall University in 1969. At Marshall, he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. An avid tennis player, he was a state doubles champion in 1963 and played on the Marshall varsity tennis team serving as team captain in his senior year.
Following college Pryce served for eight years as a Reserve Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army. He formed Haynes Construction Company, providing commercial and residential general contractor services throughout the Huntington region. In 1980 he became a licensed realtor and was employed with the Bunch Company. Later, he followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather in the insurance business forming Pryce Haynes Associates. He achieved his Chartered Life Underwriter designation from the American College in 2003. He was a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and his firm was the endorsed benefit provider for members of the WV Bar Association.
In 2001, Pryce was appointed Executive Director of the WV Bar Association where he conducted the business of the association, coordinating Annual Meetings and other special events until 2017. He was known for making these occasions fun and festive, generating lasting memories through his engaging photo documentation.
Pryce was dedicated to the Marshall football program and enjoyed tailgating with friends for years. He was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Amicus Curiae lecture series at Marshall. As a faithful blood donor, he received his gold pin from the American Red Cross denoting exceptional donation volume. Pryce loved the camaraderie of golfing, enjoying opportunities to travel with family and friends to experience regional courses. He was a member of the West Virginia and Virginia Seniors Golf Associations, and Guyan Golf and Country Club, where he achieved a hole-in-one in 1998 on hole No. 12.
Pryce loved music of all kinds, deejaying at parties for many years and also learning to play the bugle, a skill he devoted to playing "Taps" for U.S. Military service members' funerals. He enjoyed grilling and cooking, delighting guests with delectable offerings from the "grill temple".
He was known for his great enthusiasm for life and his practical jokes and gags. His lifelong love of animals was extended to many pets, most especially his beloved dog Pauline.
He was a member of CIty Club of Huntington, a Sustainer of the Cosmos Club of Charleston,
and served on the Board of Governors and was a lifelong member of the Gypsy Club.
Pryce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Julie DuCharme Haynes, children Sarah Haynes Tipton (Tim) of Charleston SC, Pryce Haynes III (Summer) of Huntington WV, Philip Pittman III (Virginia) of Glyndon MD, Mary Chris Pittman (Brian Coco) of Charleston SC, and Noel Pittman Davidson (Jason) of Lexington SC; a brother Patrick Haynes, Jr. (Bebe) of Bacova Va, and in addition four cousins, Gilbert Meem, Jr.(Knight), Langhorne Meem (Molly), John Garden (Mary), and Susanne Garden Trunk. Pryce had 12 grandchildren, William and Lilly Tipton, Mac and Oscar Coco, Evelyn, Jack and Miles Davidson, Ted and Clara Pittman, and Lilah, Pryce IV, and Kellar Haynes. He was the proud Godfather of Allyson Elliott Bond. He was predeceased by his parents Melba Brammer Haynes and Patrick Robertson Haynes. The family extends deepest appreciation to Amanda, Frema, Joyce, Mary, Janet, Becky, JD, David, Brady, and the many faithful staff, medical and business professionals, clients and friends over the years.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., May 14, 2022 at Woodmere Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life will follow at his residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701, or to the charity of your choice. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.