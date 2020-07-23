QUENTIN LEE NELSON, 15, of Big Bend, WV passed away on June 28, 2020. A graveside funeral will be held at the Nobe Cemetery on Saturday July 25, at 1 p.m. conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV.
