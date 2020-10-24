Quincy Clark

QUINCY E. "POPPY" CLARK, age 82, of Mint Hill passed away October 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 24, 1937 in East Bank, WV to the late Lonnie Clark and Frances Herrif Clark, and also preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Lomax. Quincy moved around to several places before settling in Mint Hill, including Niceville FL, Huntsville AL, Vandenburg AFB CA, Tacoma WA, Houston TX, Biloxi MS, Sue Saint Marie MI, and Tachikawa AFB Japan.
He retired as Master Sgt. from U.S. Air Force. After retirement, he worked as a computer technician for CSC and Hitachi. Later on he worked as a real estate broker.
He loved working especially with his hands but also loved to vacation. He has climbed Mount Fuji, traveled all across the states and has been abroad. He could fix almost anything with his hands. His greatest accomplishment of all was being the best husband, father, and Poppy you could ask for.
He will be remembered for his remarkable ability to love and care for his family, friends, and helping those in need. He wanted to make sure everyone he met was taken care of and happy. His lessons of life and love will carry on generations through his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Priscilla O. Clark; children and spouses, Todd, Kevin (Valerie), Katrina (A.J.), Ryan M. Clark (Jamie); grandchildren, Austin, Connor, Garret, Carson (Allison), Caleb, Alyssa, Hannah, & Elizabeth; siblings, Mable (Johnny) of Colorado Springs, Kenneth (Marcy) of Charleston, Jimmie (Michelle) of Mooresville, (Bill)-brother in Law of Indianapolis.
We would like to acknowledge his primary care provider Dr. Harvey and all the nurses and assistance for the great care. He called his nurse Anita his angel.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to his favorite charity The Wounded Warriors Project or Carolina Caring (Hospice).
Graveside service will be held 3 p.m., October 21 at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr. Matthews, NC 28104.
Family will receive friends prior at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.