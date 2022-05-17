QUINN WILLIAM GORMAN, age 13, of Leesburg, VA, died at home on Monday, May 9, 2022 with his parents Peter and Nikki Gorman at his side.
Born April 16, 2009 in Falls Church, Virginia, Quinn was a light to all who knew him and made the world a better place every single day. He had many interests and a zest for pursuing each one. He loved learning, sports, Legos, fishing and hunting, and video games. Most of all, he loved his friends and family and wanted to spend as much time with them as possible. He was always excited to visit extended relatives in New York and West Virginia.
Quinn fought osteosarcoma for three years and eight months with great determination and stoicism. He rarely complained and smiled easily and often, even when in pain. He taught us all a better way to live and love during his time with us.
In addition to his parents, mourning the loss of Quinn are his sisters Ava, Chloe and Kate, at home; his grandparents, Rodney and Barbara LeRose of Summersville, WV, and Mary Gorman of Staten Island, NY; and many doting aunts, uncles, and cherished cousins who were also playmates. These include Rodney and Alisha LeRose and daughters Rachel, Danicka (Cody) Holcomb; David and Carrie (LeRose) Stalnaker and daughters Olivia, Lauren, Samantha; Jon and Amy LeRose and sons Dominick, Luke; Adam and Erin (LeRose) Thomas and children Eli (with whom he shared a special bond), Hannah, Noah, and Gabe; Edward Gorman; Nancy Gorman and children John (Brianne) Gorman, Raymond and Kathleen (Gorman) Mercado, Gene and Marybeth (Gorman) Palleschi; Tyler and Erin (Gorman) Wright, and Kenneth Gorman; Douglas (Ellen) Gorman and children Eddie, Sean; Patricia Gorman and children Peter, Nicholas. Quinn's grandfather, Edward Gorman, and aunt, Susan (Gorman) Reardon, preceded him in death.
Peter and Nikki would like to express their deep and heartfelt appreciation to every person who supported their family during this difficult journey. Your many kindnesses will never be forgotten; your prayers for Quinn were life-giving and sustaining.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 17, from 4-6 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Leesburg, VA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, also in Leesburg. A private family burial will take place at Walker Memorial Cemetery in Summersville, WV, under the direction of White Funeral Home.