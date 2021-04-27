Thank you for Reading.

R.J. DOBBINS, age 54, of Gassaway, WV passed away on April 19, 2021. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 for visitation from Noon - 2 p.m. at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Rd. Flatwoods, WV 26621. Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Stockert-Paletti Chapel.



