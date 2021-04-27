R.J. DOBBINS, age 54, of Gassaway, WV passed away on April 19, 2021. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 for visitation from Noon - 2 p.m. at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Rd. Flatwoods, WV 26621. Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Stockert-Paletti Chapel.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.