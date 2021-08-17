R. LARRY ROBINSON, age 77, of Coshocton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Altercare in Coshocton after battling cancer for the last several years.
He was born to R. Harmon and Norma (Norris) Robinson on January 14, 1944 in Coshocton, Ohio. In 1962, he graduated from Coshocton High School where he played varsity basketball and baseball, being named to the All-Ohio baseball team in his senior year. He also participated in the Senior Choir and the High School Band. Larry took his baseball pitching skills to Ohio University and was a member of 2 MAC Championship Baseball Teams. He graduated from Ohio University in 1967 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and earned an MBA in 1973 from Baldwin Wallace College.
In 1968, Larry married his High School sweetheart, Judith Ann Heagle who passed away on August 22, 2019.
Larry enjoyed a long and successful career in the Natural Gas industry, retiring after 29 years from the Columbia Gas System in 1996. After several promotions, his last position was being named President and CEO of Columbia Gas Transmission and Gulf Corporation headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.
Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by an infant son, Russell James Robinson and a brother, Frances E. Robinson.
Surviving are a brother, Gary J. (Cindy) Robinson, sister-in-law, Virginia Robinson, nieces Diann McKenzie and Dawn Robinson, nephew, Michael Heagle, great-nephew, Ryan Hobbs and great-niece, Sophie Heagle.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, at 10:30 am at Prairie Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Ric Bonice officiating.
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to a charity of your choice.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.