Rachel DeWeese Stover
RACHEL DeWEESE STOVER, 85, a resident of Cabell Health Care Nursing Home, Culloden, formerly of Ravenswood and Poca, went to be with the Lord, February 15, 2023.

She was the daughter of Charles and Wilma King DeWeese. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Teddy, daughter, Debbie, and brother Jimmy.

