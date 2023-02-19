RACHEL DeWEESE STOVER, 85, a resident of Cabell Health Care Nursing Home, Culloden, formerly of Ravenswood and Poca, went to be with the Lord, February 15, 2023.
She was the daughter of Charles and Wilma King DeWeese. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Teddy, daughter, Debbie, and brother Jimmy.
Rachel was a 1956 graduate of St. Albans High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, band and Spanish Club.
Surviving include her son, Bryan (Lisa) Stover, of Winfield, granddaughter, Amanda (Jeremy) Sigley, of Bridgeport, grandson, Peyton Stover, of Winfield, son-in-law Randy Bailey, of Charleston, sisters, Mary, Janet, Terry and Patricia, brothers, Johnny, David and Charles, along with many nieces and nephews.
Rachel was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always had a caring, kind and giving heart. She was always friendly and putting others before herself. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Amanda and Peyton, along with her great grandchildren, Quincy, Corey, and Teddy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cabell Health Care Nursing Home for the wonderful care and kindness they provided to her over the past few years.
Celebration of Rachel's life will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 until time of service at the funeral home.