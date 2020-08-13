RACHEL HARVEY ADKINS, 82 of West Hamlin, WV, passed away August 11, 2020. Graveside service will immediately follow visitation at the Harvey Family Cemetery, Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock, WV. Interment will follow at Harvey Family Cemetery, Salt Rock, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
