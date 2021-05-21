RACHEL IRENE SMITH, 100, a beautiful Centenarian, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House.
She was born on December 9, 1920, in Charleston, West Virginia, the first child to the late Benjamin Franklin and Rosa Belcher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Q. Smith; brothers, Brooks, Shirley, Delbert, Raymond Belcher and sister, Ruby Crowder.
She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Hunter and Jo Ann (Robert) Hunter; grandchildren, Arch G. (Lynn) Hunter Jr., William Steve (Robin) Hunter, and Sandra (Chris) Mossberg; six great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, Keniman (Barbara) Belcher; and sister, Carol Ann (Herman) Edmonds.
Rachel retired from Kanawha County Schools and was one of the first to cook and serve in the hot lunch program at Hubbard Grade School. She always worked hard, enjoyed life to the fullest, and had a wonderful personality.
A special "Thank You" to Katye Hunter, her great granddaughter, and best friend, whom she loved dearly. Also, a special "Thank You" to Dr. William Harris for many years of wonderful quality care.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Keniman Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Belcher Cemetery, Charleston, West Virginia.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
