On December 13, 2020, RACHEL JONES, 93 got her wings and went to walk with the angels and her husband, Charles R. Jones, united in married for 52 plus years.
Born in Hansford, WV, to McKinley Megginson, Father and Margaret Powell, Mother on November 23, 1927.
Rachel worked as a registered nurse for Charleston Memorial Hospital and the Charleston Women's Job Corp over 30 years. She was a member of Levi Baptist Church, Rand, WV.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Megginson, Novell Megginson, Edward Megginson, sister Delores Miller and son Richard Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Queennetta Potts and grandson, Tracy Martin, Los Angeles, CA. She leaves numerous relatives and friends. Anyone who knew Rachel, knew she was a star, a caring and loving individual with a heart of gold.
Rachel requested a private burial and funeral.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her stay at Eastbrook Center, Charleston, WV.
Arrangements were provided by Preston Funeral Home.