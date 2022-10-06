Rachel Lynn Torres Oct 6, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RACHEL LYNN TORRES, 40 of Ripley passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022 at her home.A time of visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Private burial will be in the Smith Cemetery, Ripley.A complete obituary may be viewed and memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ripley Burial Cemetery Rachel Lynn Torres Funeral Home Condolence Obituary Recommended for you Local Spotlight Eunice Mae Bailey Marie (Ball) Koster Sandra Jean Green Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Kelly Blank Eunice Mae Bailey Diana Topeka Gail (Johnson) Harrison Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities