Rachel Lynn Torres
RACHEL LYNN TORRES, 40 of Ripley passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022 at her home.

A time of visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Private burial will be in the Smith Cemetery, Ripley.

