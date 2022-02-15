RADIE LEE "YOUNG" FITZWATER, 92 of Indore, WV passed away February 13, 2022, at Clay Health Care Center. She was born on March 26, 1929, to Jobe H. and Jessie "Dean" Young who preceded her in death. Radie Lee married Joseph Carl Fitzwater on July 5, 1947, after 60 years of marriage he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son and daughter in law John W. and Deborah Fitzwater, her brothers Shirley "Bud" and David, sisters, Edith Petrella and Wilda "Cookie" Bensenhaver. She is survived by sons: Joe (Charlotte) and Jim (Joy) Fitzwater of Indore, and daughter: Beverly (Gary) King of Maysel, also 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren 1 step great-grandchild, and 3 great- great- grandchildren two step great-great- grandchildren, and her 4 sisters, Barbara (Doyle) Workman, Canvas, WV, Naomi (Fred) Woods, Texas, Nancy Lowen, Calf., and Sharon (Grady) Bowyer, St. Albans, WV. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on February 15, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback, WV. Robert Thomas of the Lizemore Church of the Nazarene will be officiating, where she was a member and Sunday school teacher.
We would like to express our Appreciation to the staff at Clay Health Care Center for the care they provided for our mother over the past 3-1/2 years and Hospice in her final days. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your church or a charity of your choice. May God Bless and keep you safe as he did our mother.