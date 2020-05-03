RADUS RAY FIELDS, 92, of Ripley, passed away May 1, 2020, at his home following a long illness.
Radus was born December 24, 1927, at Statts Mill, WV, son of the late Fred and Virgie Rhodes Fields. He was an Army Veteran and retired from Republic Steel after almost 40 years of service. He enjoyed Farming and attended the Vista Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Janet Munday Fields, and a sister, Edith Mae Sneed Buck.
He is survived by sisters Rita Casto and Annabelle Carney, both of Ripley. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, May 4, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. At 1 p.m. a funeral procession will leave for Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley, for a private family graveside service.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the family asks all who attend the visitation practice the guidelines set forth by the CDC.
