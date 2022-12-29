RAE KEAR RAWLINGS MITCHELL, January 20, 1924 December 19, 2022
Rae was born in Polacca, Arizona on an Indian Reservation where her grandparents were teaching. She was educated in southern Nevada schools where she was at the top of her class academically, played the violin, played sports, was the editor of the school yearbook.
She was making her own clothes from the age of 12. Rae lived through the depression and had she lived in a different time would have been a doctor or lawyer. Even though she worked at the Farm Credit Office for 33 years, she held offices in her church and other organizations, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School.
She loved flowers, gardening, sewing, arts and crafts, winning a large number of blue ribbons at the county fair. She wrote actual letters to her friends and loved ones. This was especially true during the war when all three of her brothers were serving in the armed services, she kept them informed of things from home making sure they had homemade cookies and candy for the holidays.
She met her goal of visiting all 50 states in the 1990's and took piano lessons in her 50s.
Rae was quiet and unassuming always willing to help others. Rae was previously married to Okey Wilmer Rawlings and Emmett Edwin Mitchell, both deceased.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Rawlings Totten and Barbara Rawlings Daugherty; stepson, James Emmett Mitchell and wife Patricia, and their families.