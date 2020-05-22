Rain Purre

RAIN PURRE, 83, of Charleston, passed away May 11, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Rain was born in Tartu, Estonia, to the late Andres Purre and Liis Piiskoppel Purre.

He was a retired Chemical Engineer and spent his career with Union Carbide.

He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Rain was a graduate of Montreal High School and McGill University. He loved to travel with his wife, Ene, and traveled to Europe quite often. He enjoyed tinkering with his tool set; he loved to spend time at his cottage in Mt. Nebo, and Summerville Lake. He was always informed and up to date on local news, and watched CNN quite often.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ene, whom passed in October 2019; and his brother, Erik Purre.

He is survived by his daughter, Karin Ann Purre-Mulroy and son-in-law, James, of Mountain View, Calif.; sister-in-law, Gundi Jeffrey of Tlaxcala, Mexico; nephew, Russell Alexander Purre; and niece, Lisette Ellen Purre, Toronto, Canada.

Because of the COVID-19, there here will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Rain to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd, E., Charleston, WV 25311.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

