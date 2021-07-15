RAJ KUMAR MALHOTRA born on November 4th, 1946, in Bombay, India, died on July 8th, 2021. Raj arrived in America from New Delhi, India, with his mother, father and brother in 1958. Services will be private with interment in Zerkle Cemetery, Letart, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.