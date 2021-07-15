Thank you for Reading.

RAJ KUMAR MALHOTRA born on November 4th, 1946, in Bombay, India, died on July 8th, 2021. Raj arrived in America from New Delhi, India, with his mother, father and brother in 1958. Services will be private with interment in Zerkle Cemetery, Letart, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you