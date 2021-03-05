RALPH BENSON SMITH, 89 of Whitesville, WV passed away on March 2, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 11, 1931, at Mud Lick in Lewis County, WV to the late William Jackson and Laura Cooper Smith. He was the youngest of 9 children, with his 8 siblings preceding him in death.
He was preceded in death, just a few short months ago, by his wife of 65 years, Betty Parmer Smith, who was the love of his life.
Ralph is survived by his children Ralph B. Smith, II (Trina) of Charleston, WV; Fred Smith (Paula) of Comfort, WV and Donna Banks (Andy) of Seth, WV. In addition to his children, Ralph is survived by his grandchildren: Ben Smith (Jackie), Cody Smith (Chelsea), AJ Banks (Rebecca), BD Banks (Cady) and Mackenzie Smith; Great Grandchildren: Peyton Smith, Easton Smith and Shelby Smith.
Ralph was a retired construction worker and strip miner with over 40 years of service in the industry. He spent his early years in construction working on and helping complete both the Summersville Dam and Sutton Dam in West Virginia. He attended the 50 Year Anniversary at the Summersville Dam a few years ago and really enjoyed catching up with his former co-workers. He finally retired from Peabody Coal Company in Montcoal, WV ending his career in 1988. He was a member and served as President of the Whitesville Lions Club. He was also involved with the youth in the community and served as a Little League Coach for many years coaching his sons and many other young men in the community. Ralph was one of the most enthusiastic fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates and rarely missed opening day for the Bucs when he was able to go. He also loved his WVU Mountaineers.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 6, 2021 at 1 p.m., in the Hardman Family Funeral Home in Weston, WV with Dennis Dye officiating. Interment will follow in the Peterson Cemetery in Weston, WV. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. COVID 19 Guidelines and Recommendations should be followed.
The grandchildren, along with nephew Sam West, will serve as pallbearers.
A special thanks to neighbors Loren and Gail Daniel, Gail Buzzard and Larry Nichols. Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville is serving the family.
