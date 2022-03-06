Ralph "Bill" Phalen Mar 6, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RALPH "BILL" PHALEN, 93, of Cannelton passed away Friday, March 4th, at home after a short illness. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Phalen family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ralph Phalen Pass Away Medicine Illness Bill Funeral Home Ralph Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lisa Irene Shamblen Blank James Nelson Adkins James Franklin Bush Jr. Joan Whitlock Blank Joshua D. Robinson Blank Jeff Edward Paul Truman Clemon Davis Charlene Wright Porter Brittany Jacaia Weldon Blank David Marion Forzetting Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network