RALPH CARROLL BUTLER, 91, of Charleston, WV passed away at home from a brain aneurysm on March 26, 2021.
He was born in Swandale, WV to the late Hubert and Glada Lanham Butler. He served in the US Army. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired from Kanawha County School as an Electrician. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Kanawha #20 and the Valley of Charleston Scotish Rite. He loved gardening and spending time with family.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy "Dee" Baughman Butler; son, Tim Butler of Charleston; sisters, Betty Lambert and Ann Taylor of Charleston; brother, John (Jean) Butler of White Post, VA; in laws, Jo Ann Binford of Tega Cay, SC, Paul (Lillie) Baughman of Birch River, Bonnie Mattox of Fort Mill, NC; nieces and nephews, Sharon (Kenneth) Knight, Nancy (Jack) Lykins, Anna Marie Dunlap, Michael (Ronda) Dunlap, Steve (Becky) Baughman, Jeff (Tami) Baughman, Tony Baughman, Julie (Joseph) Philipoon, Jeannine (Greg) Hodges, Janette (Sal) Casio, Kimberly (Mark) Mannion, Paul Baughman, Jr, John (Tina) Baughman, Emily (Carl) Johnson, David (Sureeporn) Binford; other special friends, Joan and Ron McNight, Dan and Sharon Yenaro, Joe (Angie) Mullins, Juli Kuyk, Anna (Jamie) Neil, Randy Cox, and Tim's "Little Sis" Stachia Fields.
The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at CAMC General Division for their kindness and care. The family would also like to thank L.J. Fairless and the staff of Snodgrass Funeral Home for their assistance with the arrangements.
A family service to Honor the Life of Ralph Butler will be held graveside at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Baughman Family Cemetery in Dille, WV.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date.
Life is short, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you tell your loved ones how much you care about them.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
